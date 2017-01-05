Maraykanka oo baaq u diray Xildhibaanada cusub ee Federaalka Soomaaliya



Qoraal kasoo baxay xafiiska afhayeenka Wasaarada Arrimaha Dibada ee Maraykanka ayaa looga hadlay walaaca Beesha Caalamka ka qabto wararka soo baxaya ee la xariira Musuq Maasuqa iyo boobka ku aadan Doorashada Soomaaliya.

John Kirbay ayaa qoraalka uu soo saaray kusoo dhaweeyey dhaarinta Xildhibaanada cusub ee Soomaaliya, wuxuuna sheegay in dowlada Maraykana soo dhaweenayso in doorashada Soomaaliya ay si nabad ah u dhacdo.

Dhinaca kale Maraykanka ayaa sheegay inuu walaac weyn ka qabo wararka soo baxaya ee ku aadan musuq maasuqa qaar kamid ah kuraasta iyo loolanka hada socda ee Doorashada.

Maraykanka ayaa ugu baaqay Xildhibaanada Soomaaliya inay wakhtiga dhowraan isla markaana ay xil iska saaraan doorashada Guddonka labada gole iyo Madaxweynaha inaysan dib u dhac kale ku imaan.

Waa in aan la musuq maasuqin kuraasta weli dhiman ee Baarlamaanka, waana in aan kuraasta loo qoondeeyey Haweenka aan laga boobin ayaa lagu yiri qoraalka kasoo baxay afhayeenka Wasaarada arrimaha Dibada Maraykanka oo u qornaa sidatan:

The United States Urges Momentum in Somalia’s Electoral Process

Press Statement

John Kirby

Assistant Secretary and Department Spokesperson, Bureau of Public Affairs

Washington, DC

January 4, 2017

The United States welcomes the inauguration of Somalia’s new Federal Parliament and congratulates the people of Somalia on yet another step toward political stability. Parliament must now prioritize transparency and timeliness in the election of Speakers for both houses and the subsequent election of the Federal President to ensure credibility and momentum in Somalia’s state building agenda.

However, the United States expresses grave concern over alleged reports of intimidation and malpractice in the electoral process thus far. We call on the National Leadership Forum to respect the efforts of the electoral bodies to uphold transparent and integral practices as the remaining seats in Parliament are filled, ensuring seats reserved for women are actually filled by women.

We also offer our condolences to those who were affected by al-Shabaab’s ruthless attacks against the Somali people. We condemn the recent bombings in Mogadishu targeting our partners supporting the electoral process. The United States maintains firm support for the African Union Mission in Somalia and the Somali security forces as they work to provide a secure environment for the electoral process.



Horseed Media