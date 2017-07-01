Maraykanka oo shacabka Soomaaliyeed ugu hamblayeeyey maalinta xornimada iyo israaca

Dowladda Maraykanka ayaa shacabka Soomaaliyeed iyo dowladooda ugu hambalyeeysey 57 sano guuradii maalinta xornimada iyo israaca ee 1-da Luuliyo.

Safiirka Maraykanka u fadhiya Soomaaliya Stephen Schwartz ayaa war uu soo saarey ku sheegay isaga oo ku hadlaya magaca Dowladda Maraykanka in uu hambalyo u dirayo shacabka Soomaaliyeed meelkasta oo ay ku sugan yihiin.

“…. Tan iyo markii aan imid Soomaaliya aniga oo noqdey safiirkii u horeeyey muddo 25 sano ah. Waxaan markhaanti u noqdey guulaha la yaabka leh ee dadka Soomaaliyeed sameeyeen ee dib u dhiska dalkooda. Inkasta oo ay barbarsocotey khatar badan sida Macaluul, weeraro ka imaanaya al-Shabaab, Dakhliga dowladda oo yar, Caddaaladda oo aan tabar weyn lahayn iyo kuwo kale…..” ayuu yiri Denjire Stephen Schwartz.

Warka ka soo baxay safiirka ayaa lagu sheegay in Dowladda Maraykanku aaminsan tahay Madaxweyne Maxamed Cabdullaahi iyo Raysalwasaare Xasan Kheyre ay dhab ka tahay in ay dalka ku soo celiyaan nabad iyo dib u heshishiisiin, dadka Soomaaliyeedna dib ugu laabtaan shaqooyinkoodi.

– Anaga Maraykanka ah iyo qaar kale oo kamid ah Beesha Caalamku waxaan si dhaw ula shaqeyneynaa Dowladda Federaalka ah iyo maamulada gobolada ka jireyy, si isbeddel degdeg ah loogu sameeyo bulshada Soomaaliyeed.

War saxaafadeedka Safiirka Maraykanku soo sarey ayaa lagu sheegay in siyaasiyiinta Soomaalida laga doonaayo in ay dhinac iska dhigaan khilkaafka keenaya khatar siyaasadeed diiradana ay saaraan horusocod dhab ah iyada oo muhimadda la siinaayo, jebinta argagixisada, kordhinta dakhliga iyo wadaaga kheyraadka dowladaha xubnaha ka ah federaalka, dib u eegista iyo dhamaytirka dastuurka, diyaar garowga doorasho hal qof hal cod ah, wadahadal dhab ah oo lala galo Somaliland, xoojinta dhaqaalaha, shaqo abuurka iyo la dagaalnak Musuqa.

Ugu danbeyntii ayaa lagu sheegay in shaqooyinka badan ee horyaala Dowladda Soomaaliya ee aan waxba laga qaban 30 sano ee u danbeeyey , aysan suurta gal ahayn in sanad wax looga qabto ama afar sano laakiin la iska doonayo in asaaskii guusha la asteeyo ka hor 2021, taasna waxay dooneysaa shaqo badan iyo dulqaad.

—–

Press Release

July 1 marks the 57th anniversary of the creation of the Somali Republic and is an important date in Somali history. On behalf of the United States Mission to Somalia, I wish Somalis everywhere the most joyous of holidays.

Since my arrival almost one year ago as the first United States Ambassador to Somalia in 25 years I have witnessed the incredible gains made by the Somali people in rebuilding their country. But these gains are threatened by another famine, vicious attacks against the Somali people by Al-Shabaab, limited government revenue, a weak justice sector, and other ways.

The United States believes that the government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” and Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre is serious about bringing peace, reconciliation, and jobs to the Somali people. We – and many in the international community – are working closely with the federal government and the existing and emerging regional administrations to bring about immediate improvements in the lives of the Somali people. Working together we have prevented the outbreak of famine despite a devastating drought, agreed on a new National Security Architecture to reform and strengthen Somalia’s security institutions, and launched a campaign to demilitarize and secure the city of Mogadishu.

While short term gains are important, real and lasting progress for the people of Somalia will take a sustained and serious effort over many years and will require support from all Somalis and Somalia’s international partners. Progress should not be undermined by citizens and groups that profit from dysfunction and criminality, and who are afraid of the rule of law and accountability. To succeed, Somalia’s government – executive and legislative – needs to put aside the threat off political crisis and focus on making real progress against its major priority areas including:

defeating terrorism and rebuilding Somali security agencies,

generating internal revenue and implement revenue and resource sharing with Federal Member States,

completing and ratifying a new constitution

preparing for one person one vote

advancing reconciliation including dialogue with Somaliland

strengthening the economy, create jobs, and fight corruption

passing key legislations including on telecommunications, anti-corruption, and education among others.

The tasks ahead are enormous but achievable. It is clear that all of Somalia’s problems which have developed over 30 years will not be solved in one year or even in four years, but the foundation for success can and must be established before 2021. This requires a degree of patience as we all work for the long term interests of Somalia. It also requires that the Somali people remain vigilant and hold their government and parliament accountable so they look after the public’s interest.

The United States is proud of its strong and growing relations with Somalia and is committed to working with all Somalis who want to build a democratic, peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous nation.

###