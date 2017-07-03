Somalia Govt threatens to fire ‘Ghost Employees’

In its efforts to rid the state civil service of ghost workers, Somalia’s Federal government has conducted a staff and wage bill at its institutions to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery and particularly providing for timelines in processing and paying salaries for its workers without driving the national budget into deficit.

While addressing the media, Minister of Finance Abdirahman Duale Beileh revealed that many ghost names have been discovered on the government’s payroll.

‘’We have given them until the end of this month to verify their service. The salaries of all those not identified will be suspended.’’

He added that the alleged ghost workers were put on the government payroll by Politicians.

According to the Minister, these workers are either living abroad or working in other private sectors in the country while still receiving their monthly wages from the government.

The new move is seen as part of an anti-corruption campaign launched by President Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo since taking oath of office earlier this year.

In the past, officials turned a blind eye to ghost workers or government employees who skip work while still collecting their paychecks.

Corruption has marred every aspect of Somali society. In many parts of the country inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations have become de facto governments without any accountability.

For more than five years consecutively, Somalia has topped the list as the worst corrupt states in the world.

Horseed Media