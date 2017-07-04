UAE-based Air Arabia starts flights to Somalia’s breakaway region

UAE-based low cost carrier Air Arabia launched its inaugural flight from Sharjah to Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland on Tuesday, Horseed Media reports.

The first passenger flight touched down at the self-declared republic’s capital of Hargeisa airport, and was greeted by a delegation of officials.

According to the airline officials, the carrier will operate two weekly services from its hub at the Sharjah International Airport.

The launch of the flight follows a joint cooperation agreement signed by a delegation from Somaliland and UAE authorities.

Somaliland, recognized as an autonomous region within Somalia by the International Community but sees itself as an independent state, sided with the Saudi-led coalition in the on-going Gulf crisis.

Established in October 2003, Air Arabia PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, currently operates services to 97 destinations covering the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the Indian Subcontinent from operating hubs in Sharjah, UAE; Alexandria, Egypt; Casablanca, Morocco; and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

Horseed Media